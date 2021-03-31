Another Option To Pay It Forward

The Berkshire Business and Professional Women have been holding virtual meetings on the first Monday of every month as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to put the brakes on LIVE social gatherings. You are welcome to log on and sign-up for the next session which is scheduled for April 5th at 5:30 pm. Pre-registration is required. To access the link, log on to their web site and information to join in via Zoom will be sent to participants who R.S.V.P. via E-MAIL.

The meeting begins with a half hour of so-called "fun networking" followed by a 60 minute program entitled "Volunteering In Your Community: Giving Back Feels SO Good" which features Liana Toscanini from The Berkshires Non-Profit center and United Way Initiative Director, Brenda Petell as they will both give you input on how YOU can pay it forward on a professional and personal basis.

This conversation also features interactive discussion break outs and further opportunities to discuss how you can be an active part in volunteering and the contributions and self-satisfaction that also goes hand-in-hand. The aim is to engage in a lively chat as the big picture focuses on fostering and celebrating an inclusive community of women who can rely on support regarding all professions and career paths, life stages and daily life experiences,

You can also follow BBPW on various social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. For information and details on future events, log on their web site for more information: www.BerkshireBPW.org

