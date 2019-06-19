Another Scrumptious Facebook Friday is Coming

Pizza! Pizza! Pizza! Have you won on Facebook Friday lately? Well you'll want to as one again we are offering up a fresh, hot, delicious, one topping, large pizza from Vivaldi's Pizza in Great Barrington. Join the long list of names who have won on Facebook Friday by liking us on the WSBS Facebook page. That's right! All you have to do is like WSBS on Facebook and you are automatically in the running to win the weekly prize courtesy of Vivaldi's Pizza and WSBS!

Don't be shy to spread the word. If you have any friends or family in the Berkshires and surrounding areas who you think would enjoy winning a large pizza via "Facebook Friday," let them know to like the page. While you're at like Vivaldi's Pizza on Facebook too. So get ready and make sure you're tuned in. We could be shouting out your name this Friday morning at 7:50 on WSBS. Good luck!