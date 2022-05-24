Connecticut State Police Assist In A Falls Village Feline Rescue
We too often hear about awful things when it comes to what local and state police have to deal with... drugs, shootings, robberies, etc. However, every so often there's some heartwarming stuff along the way too. Such was the case on Thursday of the last week when State Troopers in Falls Village, Connecticut made a huge difference for some small kitties.
A box full of cats was called in at around 10:00 PM...
It was indeed, as the Connecticut State Police Facebook page posted on Monday, a "pawsitively" different night for Troopers from Troop B Thursday. According to the post, Troopers responded to Housatonic Valley Regional High School in Falls Village at around 10:00 PM after a call came into the station about a cardboard box containing two adult cats and three kittens.
(Above: the cardboard box that contained the five cats... two adults, and three kittens)
Falls Village Animal Control Officer, Lindsay Burr, to the rescue!
Falls Village Animal Control Officer, Lindsay Burr responded, as the post said "purr-fectly" to assume the investigation and take custody of the cats.
How could anyone leave this little face behind?
Here are the rest of the kitties, safe and sound... oh, and cute!
A person suspected of abandoning the cats has been charged accordingly...
During the investigation, ACO Burr identified an individual believed to be responsible for abandoning the cats and they have been charged with five counts of Cruelty to Animals. The cats and kittens are now feline fine! They are being cared for & held as evidence at this time.
All the cute kitty photos were taken by Troop B Animal Control Officer, Lindsay Burr
