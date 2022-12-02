Massachusetts is a great place to raise a family. As a matter of fact, it was recently reported that Massachusetts is the number one state when it comes to raising a family. That's something to keep in mind if you are ready to take that next step in your relationship or marriage. Speaking of marriage, in a 2020 U.S. News article, Massachusetts was one of the states with the lowest divorce rates according to a 2019 study.

The study reports that at that time the divorce rate in Massachusetts was 6.40% for divorced women per 1,000 married individuals. The article notes that even though the divorce rate has dropped, the marriage rate has done the same. You can read more about this by going here.

Even With Lower Rates, There is No Question That People Still File For Divorce Quite Often in Massachusetts

Over the past several years, I have witnessed a number of couples that I know go through the divorce process. For some, it's definitely not a fun task (why would it be?) But then again there are other couples who are glad to have the process behind them and are able to move on with their lives. No matter what your outlook is on the idea of divorce, the price of going through the process in Massachusetts can be quite costly. (By the way, if you were wondering if you can legally date while separated but not officially divorced in the State of Massachusetts, wonder no more by going here.)

What is the Average Cost to Get a Divorce in Massachusetts?

According to a 2020 article released by FindLaw, the average filing fee for the state of Massachusetts is $200. But it obviously doesn't end there. When you add in other costs, including attorney fees, you are looking at spending over $12,000 for each spouse. Ouch, that is quite expensive. Obviously, if you just can't work it out with your spouse, then divorce is probably the best bet but you may want to exhaust all other options before settling on this costly one. You can check out other states' average divorce fees by going here.

