Baker Hill Rd District In Lanesborough Told To Improve Operations

Operations at the Baker Hill Road District in Lanesborough needs to improve, according to a new audit released today by the Office of Massachusetts Auditor Suzanne Bump. Her office released the report today that lays out all the details of her recent audit of the BHRD. The improvements set out as part of the report are, of course, recommended actions.

The full report was released and made available to the public today, but Bump summarized the highlights on her Facebook page this afternoon.

Bump highlighted these main points today...

Competitively procuring road maintenance services

Entering into contracts for legal services

Ensuring employees & committee members comply with conflict of interest requirements

Filing required annual reports

The BHRD is responsible for using every dollar spent efficiently...

Bump said in her post that as an entity that is funded through tax assessments on businesses in the district, it is their responsibility to ensure they are effectively & efficiently utilizing every public dollar spent.

Get our free mobile app

We believe the Baker Hill Road District should competitively procure road maintenance services to achieve the best value available. As an entity that is funded through tax assessments on businesses in the district, it is their responsibility to ensure they are effectively and efficiently utilizing every public dollar spent. Our audits can serve as tools to help entities strengthen their operations, and it is my hope that our audit serves that intended purpose for the Baker Hill Road District. ~ Massachusetts Auditor Suzanne Bump

Mass.gov Mass.gov loading...

More information on the audit is available, HERE.

The full report is available for anyone to read, HERE.

The Baker Hill Road District was formed in 1989 in response to a home rule petition filed by the Town of Lanesborough.

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

