Baker Hill Rd District In Lanesborough Told To Improve Operations
Operations at the Baker Hill Road District in Lanesborough needs to improve, according to a new audit released today by the Office of Massachusetts Auditor Suzanne Bump. Her office released the report today that lays out all the details of her recent audit of the BHRD. The improvements set out as part of the report are, of course, recommended actions.
The full report was released and made available to the public today, but Bump summarized the highlights on her Facebook page this afternoon.
Bump highlighted these main points today...
- Competitively procuring road maintenance services
- Entering into contracts for legal services
- Ensuring employees & committee members comply with conflict of interest requirements
- Filing required annual reports
The BHRD is responsible for using every dollar spent efficiently...
Bump said in her post that as an entity that is funded through tax assessments on businesses in the district, it is their responsibility to ensure they are effectively & efficiently utilizing every public dollar spent.
We believe the Baker Hill Road District should competitively procure road maintenance services to achieve the best value available. As an entity that is funded through tax assessments on businesses in the district, it is their responsibility to ensure they are effectively and efficiently utilizing every public dollar spent. Our audits can serve as tools to help entities strengthen their operations, and it is my hope that our audit serves that intended purpose for the Baker Hill Road District. ~ Massachusetts Auditor Suzanne Bump
More information on the audit is available, HERE.
The full report is available for anyone to read, HERE.
The Baker Hill Road District was formed in 1989 in response to a home rule petition filed by the Town of Lanesborough.
