Baker Says NY And CT Travel Advisories Are A Bad Idea

As we see governors of other states warning constituents not to travel to the Bay State because of climbing COVID-19 transmission rates, Governor Baker said Wednesday he told New York and Connecticut they were making a mistake to no avail.

According to a report from WWLP/22 News, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont added Massachusetts to his state’s advisory list on Tuesday requiring visitors to fill out a travel form when they arrive in Connecticut and to present proof of a negative coronavirus test or quarantine for 14 days.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said it was not "practically viable" to try to limit travel between neighboring states, but he did discourage New Yorkers from non-essential travel to Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Baker said Wednesday his administration spoke with New York and Connecticut on Tuesday about the travel advisories, and respected each state’s right to do what they think is best.

At a State House press conference, Governor Baker told reporters, “We said we thought it was a bad idea and they said, “Thank you very much for your opinion.'”

The Commonwealth currently has no travel restrictions on visitors from nine states and the District of Columbia, including New York, New Jersey and four of the other five New England states, with Rhode Island being the only exception.

Baker went on to say, “States are doing what they believe is the best thing they can and should do to keep their states safe. We have travel advisories. Other people have travel advisories. My one message would be people should do what they can to abide by those."

The travel advisories flagging Massachusetts as a high-risk locale come as families are weighing how to celebrate Thanksgiving next month, which is traditionally one of the busiest travel holidays of the year.

Baker and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders on Tuesday encouraged residents to scale back celebrations this year and consider limiting Thanksgiving dinners to just people living in individual households.

