Massachusetts has received some accolades over the past several months when it comes to living well. For example, did you know that Massachusetts ranks high when it comes to being the happiest U.S. state? Yep. it certainly does and you can read more about that by going here.

Massachusetts is Also Notable for a Few Other Positive Attributes

If you are thinking of starting a family, you may want to consider Massachusetts as the state to lay down roots as the BayState comes out on top as the best state to raise a family. This isn't really a big surprise when you consider all of the things Massachusetts has to offer including natural beauty, art, culture, and a high-quality education just to name a few. Also, let's not forget the fact that Massachusetts ranks pretty well when it comes to being one of the most fun states. There's no doubt that Massachusetts has all the right ingredients when it comes to starting a family.

Are You Planning on Starting a Family in Massachusetts? There are Some Names That You Should Know About.

If you are expecting or are planning on having a baby in the future, one thing you should know is that there are some names that are a no go in Massachusetts. You read that correctly. There are some names that are banned in Massachusetts for one reason or another. Don't worry, there aren't many of them and you probably wouldn't consider any of the names from the list anyway but just in case we have provided the names below.

Naming a Massachusetts Baby Any of These 11 Names is Illegal

You can check out our previous Banned Baby Names article (with some additional information) by going here.

