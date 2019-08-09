Become a Youth Cheerleader

Attention young athletes! If you ever thought about becoming a cheerleader, an opportunity is waiting for you in the southern Berkshires.

The Southern Berkshire Youth Chargers/Southern Berkshire Youth Football are looking for cheerleaders for the 2019 season. Athletes ages 5-13 (must not be in high school) may learn to play this fun and exciting sport.

Practice will begin on Aug. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at Olympia Meadows Field in Great Barrington. Weekly practice will be held Tuesday and Thursday and games at Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington on Sep. 15, Sep. 22, Oct. 6 and Oct. 13

Registration has been extended to accommodate more athletes so please show up on Aug. 20 with your water bottle and sturdy sneakers. Athletes must provide their own black leggings and white sneakers for the season.

You can register by going here

If you have any questions you can email sbyfchargers@gmail.com

Go Chargers!