Berkshire Boxing Club Sets Down Roots Locally

Great Barrington, Mass. – Berkshire Boxing Club, which began nearly three years ago as a ‘floating’ boxing program has a permanent home at 72 Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington (the former Gans Bedding). The brick and mortar space will open its doors to the public on Wednesday, Apr. 17. There will be a grand opening party on Friday, May 17 at the gym, from 6pm-8pm. Refreshments will be served and there will be an opportunity to see live exhibition sparring. Everyone is welcome.

Berkshire Boxing Club offers a well-rounded training program for beginners as well as seasoned boxers who are hoping to compete. Genève Brossard, Berkshire Boxing Club’s head coach and founder, has been running a grassroots boxing program here in the Berkshires for nearly three years in a variety of locations, training boxers for everything from non-contact fitness to competition. Prior to teaching in the Berkshires, Brossard (who began boxing training at Gleason’s gym in 1999) was a New York Golden Gloves and State Empire Games Champion. She was an athlete on the USA Elite Women’s Boxing team in 2006 and represented the US at the Pan American Games. She also was the first woman to represent the London-based Lynn Boxing Club, fighting the European elite amateur circuit for two years and finishing her boxing career as a London Amateur Boxing Association tournament finalist in 2010.

“Boxing for me has always meant freedom. Through boxing I’ve experienced choice, the choice to train, to step into the ring, and choosing to be disciplined and devoted,” says Brossard. “That kind of devotion is reflected in the people who have been drawn to the Berkshire Boxing Club—teens, professional people, people looking to get in shape, older people. They’ve come in with very different intentions, and yet there is a real care and community here. They are supporting each other in their training. It’s the kind of sport that engages everyone.”

In addition to boxing classes—novice, youth Olympic-style, intermediate, competitive—the Club will offer strength and mobility training, functional fitness, athlete recovery yoga, sparring, one-on-one sessions, guest seminars, exhibition fights, and other unique events.

“Boxing is an equalizer. Anyone can come in and work hard and get good and be acknowledged, which is so important,” says Brossard. “Just come as you are. Everyone is welcome.”

You can get more information on the Berkshire Boxing Club (including class times and open gym hours) by going here . To reach out directly email info@berkshireboxing.com. Berkshire Boxing Club is also on Instagram @berkshireboxingclub and Facebook (Berkshire Boxing).

