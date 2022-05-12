Will Berkshire County Experience a Heat Wave in the Coming Months?

One thing about Massachusetts and Berkshire County in particular that always has us on our toes is the quick-changing weather. I've mentioned in the past that here in Berkshire County we have this fun saying, "if you don't like the weather in the Berkshires, just wait 10 minutes." A friend of mine also coined the phrase "I think Berkshire County is the only area where you can experience all four seasons in one day." As much as those sayings are funny there is a little truth behind them as we have seen many times. Some days can be pretty warm out and then later on in that same day, you'll see some snowflakes.

Will We See a Heat Wave Anytime Soon in Berkshire County?

With all of this discussion regarding fickle weather, one may wonder now that the temperatures are rising if we are going to experience a heatwave in the Berkshires. First of all, we should define what a heatwave is and when a heatwave is declared.

Get our free mobile app

As listed on Wikipedia, the World Meteorological Organization defines a heatwave as five or more consecutive days of prolonged heat in which the daily maximum temperature is higher than the average maximum temperature by 5 °C (9 °F) or more. In addition, directenergy.com defines a heatwave as an extremely dangerous weather condition where temperatures soar well above 90° F. This high heat combines with high levels of humidity and creates a heat bubble over a certain area for an extended period of time.

So, are We going to Get Toasty in Berkshire County?

Here in the Berkshires, looking at the long-range forecast, we won't see temperatures approach 90 or above anytime soon. Some temperatures may flirt with 90 but not go past 90. As a matter of fact, much of this summer is expected to be slightly cooler than normal which you can read more about by going here. Here's to a cooler summer in the Berkshires and that's fine with me.

RELATED: While we are on the topic of weather, here are some interesting weather facts.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

READ ON: Check out these crazy weather disasters.