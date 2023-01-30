Latest Scam in Massachusetts Uses Scare Tactics to Obtain Money From Individuals

Scams continue to circulate throughout Massachusetts. You may remember in a previous article, we wrote about the "Grandparent Scam" that was going around the Bay State. That particular scam involved con artists calling elderly individuals, pretending to be grandchildren. The scenario looks like this, the scammer tells the grandparent that he or she has been in some type of trouble and needs the grandparent to send money right away in order to resolve the issue. Of course, this is fake, and low and behold the grandparent has been scammed out of large sums of money. You can read more about the "Grandparent Scam" by going here.

Another Scam is Making the Rounds in Massachusetts and This Time it Involves the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office

The latest scam that is happening as of late was recently reported by the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office. The incidents involved individuals acting as officers but of course, this was bogus as the names the scammers provided were not associated with the Berkshire County Sheriff's office whatsoever. Two incidents of this particular scam have been reported. The Berkshire County Sheriff's Office wrote the following on their Facebook page:

In both scams, the individuals have requested money in order to clear a warrant or requested money to clear a financial freeze on their social security income due to legal troubles. Individuals will attempt any scam to gain access to private information by placing someone in fear in order to obtain money.

One of the safety tips that is shared in the image above involves reporting suspicious activity. Not only can you report suspicious activity to the police and the sheriff's office you can also report a scam to the Federal Trade Commission by calling (877) 382-4357 or by going here. Protect yourself and stay safe.

