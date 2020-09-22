Berkshire DA’s Office Secures Conviction In Bank Robbery Case

Press Release From the Berkshire District Attorney's Office:

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office secured the conviction of a Maine man who robbed the Credit Union of the Berkshires.

Clinton Damboise, 44, of Belgrade, Maine pled guilty on Tuesday to a single count of armed robbery while masked.

Judge Douglas Wilkins sentenced Damboise to 10 years in state prison. Connecticut prosecutors previously convicted Damboise of a bank robbery there and federal authorities indicted Damboise on charges related to a bank robbery in Maine.

Massachusetts sentencing guidelines suggest seven to ten years in state prison on armed robbery charges. The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office requested a ten-year sentence.

“I thank the Pittsfield Police Department and law enforcement agencies across state borders for collaboratively solving this crime and holding the perpetrator accountable," District Attorney Andrea Harrington said.

"Ensuring this conviction prevents Mr. Damboise from committing more violent acts against innocent people who are simply doing their jobs and living their everyday lives."

Damboise entered the Williams Street bank on September 13, 2016, placed a handgun on the counter, and demanded money from an employee. Connecticut authorities later arrested Damboise.

