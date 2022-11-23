Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Zoey

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Zoey, a spry 10-year-old white and tan pit bull mix who was surrendered to the shelter because her family was moving. Zoey loves to go on walks and gets along with other dogs and children, but not cats or small animals.

Zoey has some allergies, so must go to a home that will keep her on her strict diet. If you're interested in meeting this sweet, older girl, please call 413-447-7878, extension 126.

Berkshire Humane Society continues their Adopt a Senior Pet month through the end of November. For about one more week you can adopt a dog or cat 7 years or older for only $50 (plus a $25 health certificate). If you're at least 60 years old and adopt a senior pet, we'll waive your adoption fee altogether so you can bring home a great new companion for only the $25 health certificate fee!