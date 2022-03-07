Oh how I would like to see that $3.11 per gallon price tag as noted in the cover photo. Our News Director Tom Conklin just wrote up an article showing us there is probably NO end in sight regarding the escalation of gas prices nationwide. Now it's my turn to vent about this as there is so much pent up frustration building inside me, I don't know where to start, but rest assured once you finish reading, maybe you will be in agreement with me regarding some of the alternatives that can be implemented to remedy this problem which affects EVERY driver locally here in Berkshires, statewide and worldwide. Western Massachusetts drivers are just about fed up with these developments and that also includes our tri-state region neighbors in New York and Connecticut.

I think this image says it best as these days, we ALL dread going to the gas station. It seems there is no relief anywhere in the Bay State when it comes to saving money at the gas pumps. As you continue reading, my promise is not to express any political views or opinions in this piece, but I'll give you "just the facts" as the late, GREAT Jack Webb used to say in his TV series "Dragnet".

First things first: A suspension of the gas tax imposed on every state will cushion the blow (of course this would only be a temporary fix, but in this case, it would assist in saving us ALL a little extra money) but the question remains will this be acted upon OR is this an idea that would be put in the back burner? Only time will tell.

Second, we have strategic reserves stockpiled with barrels of crude oil in case of an emergency. This is a MAJOR red flag and the idea needs to be looked into. If we have the product, why rely on other countries to distribute this much needed commodity in the United States. This move would most definitely drop the prices and would make this much needed task of filling the tank a bit more bearable, but by how much? As the old saying goes, "every penny counts" and in this instance the rule of thumb applies.

Statistics show another reason besides the overseas conflict between Russia and Ukraine is the excessive high demand for gas as more people are now venturing outdoors after the COVID-19 pandemic has eased up in more ways than one. They also say supply is low. I disagree with that because the real reason regarding this spike is the oil companies have us handcuffed as they know drivers need to get from point A to point B, but little do they know, motorists could put a halt on future travel plans if they cannot afford to buy gas on a regular basis. In this instance, "people before profit" does NOT apply and that is pitiful for sure.

So, the question is what to do in these stressful moments? As you know, our choices are limited as a lack of disposable income would result in an expense that is deemed unnecessary (I am referring to the extra amount we spend on gas) as we could be spending this cash in other ways, shapes and forms. Fortunately I am only about 3 miles from work and with the warmer weather around the corner, I am heavily considering walking at least one way during the daylight hours as my willingness to get up a little earlier and invest in the extra time has gotten stronger and simultaneously I could get that much needed exercise that has been prolonged.

In closing, I have one word that could deliver us from this evil of paying an inane amount of money just to fill up our vehicles: "PRAY"