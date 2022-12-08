Berkshire Residents: Shop Local And Enjoy A Few Perks

The holidays are amongst us and it's time to get all your necessary tasks taken care of, but the hassles of parking your vehicle and adding the extra expense isn't on the agenda. But fear not: The city of Pittsfield has a solution to this problem: Park for FREE on designated dates. Free Parking Fridays are in place for December 9th and 16th, but if I were you, why not wait another few days. Let me explain why:

attachment-Parking Meter loading...

You can park FREE anywhere at anytime during the week of December 19th which also applies on Christmas Eve. Keep in mind, you can park FREE at anytime during the evening and all weekend long. If you need further details, log on to the city's web site by going here.

BRTA buses loading...

If you don't have a vehicle, there is another option to come on over and "SHOP LOCAL". Berkshire Rapid Transit Authority (BRTA) is offering FREE rides until the end of this year as the move is geared towards encouraging ridership. You can log on to their web site for more detailed information on this much-welcomed perk as any opportunity to save some money, especially during this time of the year is always welcome.

ipopba ipopba loading...

All the more reason why Berkshire county residents should support their LOCAL merchants and with these incentives, it should be a good option to take advantage of this opportunity to head into the Berkshires biggest city as there are plenty of shops that are looking forward to serving everyone with their holiday shopping needs.

BOTTOM LINE: Let's all make the holidays brighter as we band together to keep the spirit alive and well as we'll keep the tradition of supporting our community in full force.