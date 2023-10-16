Condé Nast Ranks Massachusetts City in Top 10 of Best Cities in the US

If you love to travel you probably have made a visit to Massachusetts. If not, you should definitely add Massachusetts to your list. With so many cultural activities and nature options, you certainly don't want to pass up a visit to the Baystate. Whether it's hiking Mount Greylock in the beautiful Berkshires during the fall, exploring the Old Sturbridge Village Museum in Sturbridge, visiting the Worcester Art Museum in Worcester, or checking out the Old State House in Boston there are plenty of fun, interesting and educational activities that will keep you busy when you visit Massachusetts.

Get our free mobile app

One Massachusetts City Ranks in the Top Ten for Best Cities in the US for 2023

Speaking of Boston, Beantown was recently named the 6th best city in the US for 2023 as per the readers of Condé Nast Traveler. Here's what the publication wrote about Boston as a being a top 10 city in the US:

For one of the oldest cities in the US, Boston sure has aged with style. To get a quick refresher on our nation’s history, walk the Freedom Trail, a 2.5-mile route along a string of historic sites that takes you through the country’s founding. Other activities worth adding to your itinerary include slurping up oysters at Neptune, visiting the eclectic salon-style art display at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, and catching a ball game at Fenway Park.

You can read more and check out which other US cities made the top 10 list by going here. Is Boston on your bucket list?

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine