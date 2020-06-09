BHS Initiates Covid-19 Antibody Testing

Berkshire Health Systems has started to provide COVID-19 antibody testing in the community, which will help residents to know if they have had COVID-19 at some point in the past.

The testing however does not ensure immunity from the virus. The Berkshire Edge.com reports that the testing is available through a blood test and only with a physician order. Interested residents can ask their primary care physician to submit an order to the BHS laboratory for a test to be drawn at a BHS blood draw station.

Patients accessing the antibody testing will be responsible for any co-pays, deductibles or self-pays required by their health insurers, and if they have questions regarding whether insurance will pay for the test should, they contact their insurance providers.