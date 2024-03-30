Big Warehouse Club in Massachusetts Closed on Easter, Another is Open

Easter is right around the corner and if you still don't have your shopping preparations complete, you better get moving because the clock is ticking. While some big retailers throughout Massachusetts will be open on Sunday others have chosen to keep their doors closed.

Massachusetts Warehouse Club Members Take Note. Your Club May Be Closed on Easter 2024

If you are a warehouse member you may not be able to shop at your location depending on which company you're registered with. If you are a Costco club member you better get to the warehouse for Easter shopping before tomorrow because Costco will be closed on Mar. 31. Costco has six locations in Massachusetts including Avon, Everett, Danvers, Waltham, Dedham, and West Springfield.

On the flip side, if you are a BJ's Club member you are in luck as the company's website states that most clubs will be open tomorrow although hours may vary by location. BJ's has 30 locations in Massachusetts.

What About Some of the Other Big Retail Locations in Massachusetts? Are They Open or Closed on Easter?

Other big Massachusetts retailers open on Easter Sunday include Walmart, Stop and Shop (open until 5 p.m.), and Price Chopper/Market 32 (open until 3 p.m.) Both Target and Big Y will be closed.

