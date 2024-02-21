Massachusetts Shoppers Will Have to Pay More to Shop at Popular Grocer
Massachusetts shoppers will have to pay more money to shop at one of America's favorite grocery stores. It was recently revealed that Costco tied with H-E-B and Publix as America's favorite grocery store.
One of the reasons that the warehouse club is one of America's favorite grocers is Costco's Kirkland Signature brand has a "coolness" factor.
Costco is one of the new favorites of many value-seeking customers, “as more shoppers gravitate toward their private-label offerings,” the ACSI [American Customer Satisfaction Index] notes. “Costco’s Kirkland Signature is considered ‘cool’ and has become one of the main reasons people go to the store these days.”
Massachusetts Shoppers Can Expect to Pay More for a Membership Fee
As is the case with many big box warehouse club retail stores, you have to be a member to shop which means you have to pay a yearly membership fee. Though Costco's membership prices haven't increased since 2017 the membership fee will increase soon.
According to The Street, it was reported that Costco is actually overdue for a membership price increase as the cost of membership typically goes up every five to six years. In the article, Costco's Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti stated the following regarding the upcoming membership price increase.
The company has been wary of overall economic conditions and has hesitated to raise membership prices in an economy of which people remain wary.
Although there hasn't been an exact timetable for the membership price increase Gelanti did state that the increase is coming.
I'll use my standby answer, my pat answer, it's a question of when not if.
According to the article, Costco currently has strong renewal rates, strong new signups, and strong loyalty. The current price for a Costo basic Gold Star membership is $60 and $120 for an Executive membership which comes with 2% cashback up to $1,000 per year.
Costco currently has six locations in Massachusetts including the following:
- Avon
- Everett
- Danvers
- Dedham
- Waltham
- West Springfield
