Breakfast For A Worthy Cause

Cub Scout Pack 28 and the Sheffield American Legion are once again teaming up to serve a pancake breakfast on Sunday, March 10th from 7 to 11 am. Tickets are only $8 for adults, youngsters ages 4 to 10 dine for half price and a family pack is available for only $20. You can also purchase tickets from your favorite Cub Scout, at the door or e mail sheffieldpack28@gmail.com.

Come on over and bring your appetite as you start off the 2nd half of your weekend supporting local scouting programs and you can also catch up with some of your neighbors in the process. Plus the Cub Scouts will be serving up a great meal for all to enjoy. The American Legion post 340 is conveniently located on route 7 in Sheffield.