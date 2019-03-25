A Paint And Sip Will Take Center Stage In Sheffield This Weekend

It's your chance to get creative as a paint and sip fundraiser will be held this Friday, March 29th from 6 to 8 pm at The Sheffield American legion post 340 on route 7 as you'll get the chance to paint a patriotic image of an American flag on a large 16 by 20 canvas.

Michelle Iglesias will instruct you step by step through an original piece of art and by evening's end you will be able to take home a one-of-a-kind painting and hopefully a new found talent has emerged in the process.

The $35 session includes all painting materials and snacks. A cash bar and raffle will also be available with all proceeds to benefit the American Legion. Reservations are recommended. You can call (413) 205-8346 or log on to their web site by going here