Bruce Sudano Chats With Ron Carson This Saturday Morning

Brooklyn, New York native Bruce Sudano is no stranger to the musical scene as he has spent the majority of his life entertaining audiences world wide. His first paid musical gig came to fruition at age 12 by teaching himself to play the guitar and piano and the rest is history.

Back in the mid 1960's, Bruce was a bass guitarist with The Silent Souls as they performed at nightclubs across The Big Apple. He was mentored by pop singer Tommy James and they co-wrote the Shondells 1969 top 40 single "Ball Of Fire".

Afterwards, he co-founded the pop group Alive N Kickin' and the top 10 1970 smash hit "Tighter & Tighter" was released on the Roulette record label. James also sang back-up vocals in this iconic classic.

After a brief solo career in 1972, Bruce joined Joe "Bean" Esposito, Eddie and Louis Hokenson and formed the group, Brooklyn Dreams. The trio signed a contract with Millennium Records in 1977 and in that same year he met Boston native Donna Summer, then known for her disco hit "Love To Love You Baby" which was released 2 years earlier. They became a couple as their musical journey together took off with songs from the 1978 movie "Thank God It's Friday".

Donna Summer and Bruce's band co-wrote the 1979 disco hit "Bad Girls" (which was the title track of her best selling album) and earlier that year another million seller "Heaven Knows" was released as "The Disco Queen" teamed up with Joe Esposito for a duet that cracked the top 5 on the Billboard charts.

The musical couple were married in 1980 and had two children, Brooklyn and Amanda.He also released his 1st solo effort in 1981 "The Fugitive Kind" and his follow-up albums "Rainy Day Soul" plus "Life And The Romantic" received high accolades. Sadly, in May of 2012 Donna Summer passed away at the age of 63 as her memory ALWAYS remains eternal and everlasting and we continue to play her music with joy and pride on YOUR Home Town Station, WSBS.

Bruce continued releasing music after his wife's passing including "The Burbank Sessions" which was released 5 years ago and 2017's "21st Century World" focused on various topics including self serving government, single motherhood, social media and the loss of common sense.

He was also the producer of a Broadway musical based on his wife's life and musical accomplishments. "SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical" was well received by audiences when the curtain came up in April of 2018.

A new 5 song E-P "Spinals" (Volume One) was recently released. The compilation was recorded across the pond in Milan, Italy and mixed at The Shelter Island Sound Studios in New York and a sequel is set for release in July.

(Various excerpts on this article were obtained courtesy of Wikipedia)