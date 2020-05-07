Car Crash in Housatonic: Drugs Involved

In a press release sent to WSBS from the Great Barrington Police Department on May 6 at approximately 12:00 PM, there was a report of a single car motor vehicle accident on Park St. in Housatonic. Officer Sam Stolzar responded and was assisted by Officer Kris Balestro. Marla J. Monjardo, aged 51 of Housatonic, was traveling northbound when she went off the road and struck a telephone pole, 2 parked cars and a guard rail. There were no injuries.

The driver was subsequently found to possess 6 bags of heroin and a black-tar substance. She was arrested and charged with Possession of Heroin Class A and released without bail for court at a later date. The accident remains under investigation.