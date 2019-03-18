Carbon Sequestration & Markets at Green Drinks Meeting

Mass Audubon and Berkshire Environmental Action Team (BEAT) will lead a community conversation about carbon at the Pittsfield Green Drinks March meeting on Tuesday, Mar. 19 starting at 5:15 p.m. at J Allen's Clubhouse on 41 North Street in Pittsfield, MA.

Join Max Galdos-Shapiro and Zach Adams to talk about carbon sequestration, carbon markets, and Mass Audubon’s participation in the Carbon Project. Free appetizers and friendly conversation will round out the night.

Pittsfield Green Drinks is an informal gathering on the third Tuesday of the month. These nights are open to everyone with any environmental interest. The drinks aren’t green but the conversations are.

Pittsfield Green Drinks is sponsored by the Berkshire Environmental Action Team (BEAT). For more information about Pittsfield Green Drinks, contact Elizabeth Orenstein elizabeth@thebeatnews.orgor (413) 717-1255.

