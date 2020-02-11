The Cougar Returns to the East

On Saturday, Feb. 15 at 6:30pm at The Robert Boland Theater on BCC’s main campus in Pittsfield, Sue Morse will give a presentation on cougars. There is no question about it. Cougars are not only being seen in eastern North America, some are attempting to recolonize their former habitats. Where once it was flatly dismissed as an impossibility in the so called “developed” east, scientists have now documented cougar dispersals and even occupancy in a growing list of eastern states and provinces.

There will be an illustrated introduction to cougar biology and ecology in the broad diversity of habitats where Sue has studied them, from Alberta to the Arizona/Mexico border. Attendees will also get to know the low-down regarding the latest confirmations of cougars in the east, including the recently documented suitability of a substantial amount of wild habitats from Manitoba to Louisiana and Maine to Georgia. It is only a matter of time!

The event is sponsored by the Berkshire Environmental Action Team (BEAT), The Trustees of Reservations (TTOR), Berkshire Natural Resources Council (BNRC), New England Forestry Foundation (NEFF), Housatonic Valley Association (HVA), Upper Housatonic Valley National Heritage Area, and Berkshire Community College (BCC).

You can get more information by going here

