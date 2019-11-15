Carmen Lookshire Will Chat With Ron Carson This Saturday

Last month, I attended a presentation of the Stephen Sondheim play "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" at Taconic Hills High School in Craryville, New York featuring my friend Benita Zahn who co-starred as the beggar woman in this fantastic local production that was equal par to The Broadway show with Angela Lansbury and Len Cariou.

A bright spot in this play was the performance of Carmen Lookshire who executed the role of Toby Ragg in high fashion. At that moment, I knew there was a talented actress who took center stage and blended well in key scenes with Constance Lopez who also shined in the title role of Mrs. Lovett and Joshuah Partiarco who was the equivalent to Mr. Cariou in this local presentation.

Carmen is a versatile performer from the Albany, New York area as she also sings at local capital region venues including a regular Thursday night gig at Loudonville's Eden Cafe, Wellington's and Cuckoo's Nest in Albany. the collar city's Troy Kitchen and neighboring Club Helsinki in Hudson.

Now is your chance to see Carmen in her first feature film "Catching Up" which makes it's world premiere just north of New York's capital city on Thursday, November 21st as she portrays Jessy. a 17 year old high schooler whose mother has alienated her because of a chosen path to becoming a world wide singer as some obstacles are also in the way of pursuing this all-important dream. She co-stars with Dustin Diamond who is best known as Screech in the 1990's sit-com "Saved By the Bell".

Tickets for the 5:30 pm performance at The Park Theater on Park Street in Glens Falls are going fast.

