Carmen Lookshire Chats With Ron Carson This Saturday AM

A few months ago, I attended a performance of "Sweeney Todd", The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at the Taconic Hills High School auditorium in neighboring Columbia county as my dear friend Benita Zahn co-starred in this Broadway caliber presentation and the performance of Carmen Lookshire truly caught my eye as she was awesome in the role of Toby Ragg, a role that is normally portrayed by a male actor but The Two Of Us Productions decided to take a different direction and the end result paid off handsomely.

The Albany, New York native wears many hats as she performs at local capital region venues and also has acted as we chatted with her recently about the role of Jessy in the film "Catching Up" which can now be found on Amazon Prime. Carmen is also a Cantor at Christ Our Light Church in Loudonville and also performs as a guest vocalist with The esprit Lounge Jazz Combo band.

Now for the big news: Her 1st E-P entitled "For Love" will be released just in time for Valentine's Day. The 5 selections featured include "Helpless", "Ruby Red", "Someone To Dress Up For" a beautiful cover of Etta James "At Last" and "My Glory Day" which she will be performing LIVE in studio when she pays a visit to WSBS on Saturday morning. Carmen will check in at 10:30 am to chat with Ron Carson about her new musical accomplishment.

You can tune in at 860 AM OR 94.1 FM, listen LIVE on line by going here and while you are on our web site, get set-up instructions to check us out via Google Home and Amazon Alexa enabled devices. Don't forget to down load the FREE WSBS app to your Smart Phone, tablet or mobile device at Google Play or your local app store and take us along anytime, anywhere world wide.

For more information on the life and times of Carmen Lookshire and future upcoming performances, log on to her web site and you can also connect with her on Facebook by clicking here.