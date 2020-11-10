CDCSB Appoints New Executive Director

The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire (CDCSB) has appointed Allison Marchese, long-time executive and fundraising director for the nonprofit, to the position of Executive Director. According to a media release, Ms. Marchese’s recent appointment places the organization's mission of creating affordable housing and a new public park under her direction.

“We are invigorated by Allison’s appointment to the Executive Director position,” said CDCSB board president, Jim Harwood. “This appointment, along with a new and reenergized group of board members, positions us for success into the future.”

Since 2015, Allison has directed the fundraising and marketing activities at the CDCSB and acted as a consultant. She is responsible for building the organization’s first formal fundraising and marketing program. Previously, Ms. Marchese held executive positions at the Austen Riggs Center, Kripalu Center, and Canyon Ranch.

Ms. Marchese began her career in New York City working with hotel and spa real estate investor and developer, Edward J. Safdie. Ms. Marchese was the Vice President of Public Relations for the Edward J. Safdie group of hotels and spas worldwide, and while in that position, launched such luxury hotels as The Sonoma Mission Inn in California; The California Terrace in Monte Carlo, Monaco; and the Norwich Inn and Spa in Connecticut.

“Serving the Berkshires by developing affordable housing complexes feels like I’ve come full circle,” Allison said. “I come to this position not only with executive and professional fundraising experience in the Berkshire community but with a strong understanding of large and small-scale real estate development projects.”

Richard Stanley, a long-time board member, and real estate developer who has been serving as Interim Executive Director said, “I have total confidence that Allison can strategically lead our organization to further success.”

In the spring of 2021, the CDCSB will be putting the finishing touches on Bentley Apartments at 100 Bridge Street, a 45- unit apartment complex. The group is also developing a public, Riverfront park at the same location for which they just received a $100,000 grant from the Jane & Jack Fitzpatrick Trust. Further in the pipeline is another Great Barrington affordable housing complex which will deliver an additional 49 units to the town.

“Now, more than ever, we need to support the many friends and neighbors who seek affordable, healthy, and clean homes,” said Marchese. “And that’s exactly what we will continue to do.”

You can get more information about the Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire, by going here. To contact Allison Marchese directly, email allison@cdcsb.org.

Photo Caption: Allison Marchese, Executive Director of Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire

(information and image sent to WSBS from the CDCSB for online/on-air use)