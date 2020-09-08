Film Fundraiser to Support Local Affordable Housing

The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire (CDCSB) invites you to a virtual screening of the film 'Brief Encounters' on Friday, Oct. 2 at 7pm. This event is a fundraiser to support affordable housing in the local community.

'Brief Encounters' was filmed almost entirely in Berkshire County with a focus on Pittsfield. The film's Photographer Gregory Crewdson illuminates the essence of real people in our community through this film.

In addition, you are invited to attend the live online Q&A with Gregory and Producer/Director Ben Shapiro following the screening of the film.

You can get tickets and more information by going here.

About CDCSB

The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire (CDCSB) builds affordable housing and create living-wage jobs by working collaboratively with town governments, open space organizations, and other local nonprofits.

CDCSB identifies sites, secure financing, and carry out development projects that resonate with the natural beauty of the southern Berkshires.

Over the last ten years, they have leveraged over $19 million in public and private investment for southern Berkshire County and created 60 affordable housing units, with an additional 90 units in development.

Join CDCSB in making the southern Berkshires a beautiful and livable community for all who live and work here.

History of CDCSB

The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire has helped to create sustainable communities in southern Berkshire County since 1988, when they were incorporated as a Massachusetts Community Development Corporation for local business support and Main Street revitalization.

In 1998, CDCSB initiated a Home-Based Business Assistance Program sponsored by the towns of Great Barrington and Sheffield.

In 2002, they began developing smaller scale, rural affordable housing. Since then, CDCSB has created 60 new affordable housing units and leveraged over $19 million in public and private investment in the region. Their current pipeline of projects includes 153 housing units and 54,000 square feet of commercial space.