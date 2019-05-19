Change in GB Memorial Day Parade Route

Due to downtown construction in Great Barrington, this year's Memorial Day Parade will begin at the intersection of Dresser and Main Street between the Mason Library and Saint Peter's Church. Staging for the parade will travel down Dresser Ave, down River Street to the old Searles School. Anyone viewing the parade on Monday, May 27 should stand between Bridge Street and Dresser Ave.

In addition, we also have a downtown construction update for the week of May 20. During this week, contractors will be installing curbs and pouring sidewalks on the north side of Railroad Street, as well as on Bridge, Elm and School Streets. Work will begin at 6:00 a.m. and the streets will be open to traffic, with police officers directing traffic when necessary.

All inquiries can be directed to the Town's Department of Public Works by calling (413) 528-0867 or you can email: svandeusen@townofgb.org.