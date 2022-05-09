Scoop Up This Pittsfield Fixer Upper for Less Than $100K (20 photos)

As we have mentioned in previous posts, people travel from all over the world to get a piece of the action here in Berkshire County. Whether you're coming from Boston, or from across the world, people love to visit the Berkshires. They explore and inevitably fall in love with Berkshire County and who can blame them? After all, Berkshire County is America's Premier Cultural Resort. With cities and towns like Pittsfield, North Adams, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, Dalton, Adams, Cheshire, Lanesborough, Stockbridge, Sheffield, West Stockbridge, and many many more, there is definitely something for everyone in the beautiful Berkshires.

With Berkshire County being such a cultural attraction we tend to feature mouth-watering homes that one would dream to live in that include high price tags. However, there are still many homes on the market for under $100k. All it takes is the right person to come along with a plan, talent, and now how to turn these inexpensive, fixer-upper homes into prime pieces of Berkshire County real estate. Many folks will purchase these homes and flip them for a cool profit or live in the homes themselves.

Get our free mobile app

A couple of weeks ago we featured a home in the Town of Lee for under $100k which you can view by going here. Now we present to you a two-bed, 1 bath home in Pittsfield for $75k. The overview of this home includes the following (check out the photo gallery below):

Jump right in and take over this renovation project, make it your own. A work in progress, demo has begun, and clean out is on going.Hold Harmless -found under document tab must be signed and emailed to listing agent prior to any showings.

55 Revilla Ter, Pittsfield, MA (2 bed, 1 bath, 646 Square Feet)

You can get more information on this listing at Zillow's website by going here.

RELATED: Check out these historic homes by state.

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State