The Red Sox are off on Thursday and Friday as they get ready to play across the pond in what should be a pair of exciting games at London Stadium against the New York Yankees. It’s the first time that Major League Baseball will be played in Europe, and there is probably no better way to show off the leagues goods than by giving the London fans a good old-fashioned slobber knocker with one of the biggest rivalries in sports.

In making the trip to England, Major League Baseball is following in the footsteps of the National Football League, which has for a few years now been very successful in taking its product to England. It’s a first for the league, but its also a first for the teams, as the Red Sox and Yankees, in there more than a century of baseball rivalry, have never played each other anywhere but in Boston or in the Bronx.

According to mlb.com, The American League rivalry will be played on an international stage at London Stadium, which hosted the 2012 Olympic Games. The stadium features more than 141,900 square feet of artificial turf from France.

It may be foreign soil, but these are technically two home games for the Red Sox. Rick Porcello will take the mound for the Red Sox in the first of the two games on Saturday. The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, June 29th – Red Sox vs. Yankees – First pitch 1:10 PM Eastern

Sunday, June 30th – Red Sox vs. Yankees – First pitch 10:10 AM Eastern

Following the two London games, the Red Sox will have to not waste any time getting out of London. There next stop is Canada where they will start a three-game series on Tuesday with the Blue Jays in Toronto.

Both games of the MLB London Series can be heard on WBEC in Pittsfield, WSBS in Great Barrington, and WNAW in North Adams.