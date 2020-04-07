Columbia County Copes With COVID-19

(The following information courtesy of WRGB-TV, CBS 6)

Neighboring Columbia county is reporting about 70 cases of COVID-19. The Pine Haven Nursing Home on Main Street in Philmont has reported 17 patients that have tested positive for the Corona virus. 2 residents have recently passed away atb that particular facility as the Empire State has a total of over 700 deaths due to the world wide pandemic.

Meanwhile in Columbia county, residents have been doing their part to help stop the spread of this deadly virus by utilizing their sewing machines to distribute protective cloth masks and some of them have been delivered to Pine Haven to protect those who are caring for patients around the clock.

Sheriff David Bartlett reiterated there is more work to be done as the county has been purchasing much needed supplies and they are encouraging residents to make donations to assist in this cause and the community has been responding in a positive manner.

CBS 6's Heather Kovar recently filed a full report on this fluid situation across the border. You can view her comprehensive story from Philmont that aired this past Monday by going here.

