Berkshire TV Viewers Salute A Veteran Survivor On CBS 6

Amidst all the changes in local TV news, Berkshire residents can rely on one familiar face to continue gracing the silver screen and I am referring to a near and dear friend in our business: The LEGENDARY Liz Bishop who remains as one of the sole pioneers on a four plus decade that began on WRGB-TV (CBS 6) in 1981.

Liz will need a scorecard to check who has departed from Balltown Road in Niskayuna, New York. Channel 6 was the FIRST TV station to hit the airwaves back in 1922 and along cam Liz almost six decades later and she STILL delivers a top quality broadcast every evening at 6:30 and 11 pm. You can also tune in for a bonus newscast at 10 pm on their sister station, CW-15 as her professionalism excels in more ways than one. Currently she holds the fort with co-anchor Greg Floyd after Anne McCloy left the station. A replacement has yet to be named, but Liz comes through for the the hour and a half block that starts at 5 pm. She shares the desk with J.T. Fetch during her normal set of duties as she is an embodiment of LIVE and LOCAL television in The Berkshires and New York's capital region.

Liz truly remembers when people were on the floor operating cameras during the heyday of broadcasting prior to when computerized equipment took over the task at hand. Here is a throwback advertisement during the days when WRGB was best known as News Center 6. You can't miss Liz who is situated standing in the middle of this Metroland magazine cover:

Amidst all the changes, Liz remains a staple on the CBS affiliate. You can count on seeing her presenting the day's headlines in her own unique way. Here's another nostalgic photo of the crew she worked with over a dozen years ago:

Her former co-anchor, Ernie Tetrault, another legendary pioneer in TV news is giving his stamp of approval from up above and we can't forget the days when the pair hosted the annual Jerry Lewis Labor Day Muscular Dystrophy Telethon. It was there Liz and I met during my K-LITE days when I volunteered for a few hours answering hones and taking pledges from loyal and generous viewers. The atmosphere was energetic and a spirit of community was exhibited by this yearly event.

Liz also serves as cohost of the annual "Melodies Of Christmas" that is held every December at Proctor's Theater in Schenectady, New York where audiences get into the holiday spirit and all proceeds are forwarded to local charities. She is an ambassador of getting people together for these worthy causes and one more comment to close out this article: I am SO PROUD to call Liz Bishop my friend in life. Keep on ROCKIN!

(Photo images of Liz Bishop courtesy of her Facebook page)