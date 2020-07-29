Complete ‘The Great 8′ and Win Prizes

As Great Barrington begins to reopen, residents are eager to re-engage with their community safely. What better way to do that than through some time spent in the beautiful outdoors? @GBLabs, the Town of Great Barrington's research and marketing division, is pleased to announce "The Great 8", a list of hikes and park visits to help residents re-engage with new and familiar outdoor locations around town.

"Summers in the Berkshires are unlike anything else," said @GBLabs Director Joe Grochmal. "They are built for adventure and exploration—a time for us to let loose. ‘The Great 8’ was built with this in mind. It's time for us to get out there, make memories, and see something new while being safe, of course."

"This was a fun initiative to build," said @GBLabs Fellow Georges Pichard. "With eight challenge locations ranging from Great Barrington staples to obscure parks, participants will be treated to all the natural beauty and adventure they can handle. This is, of course, to say nothing of the bonus objectives and the amazing prizes that await a lucky person who completes all eight of them."

To complete "The Great 8", participants have to visit/hike all eight of the challenge locations, take a picture at each of them, and tag @GBLabs on Instagram or send their picture to atgblabs@gmail.com. Participants who complete all eight hikes and all eight bonus objectives will be entered into the running for a shot at winning limited edition Great 8 merchandise such as apparel, bags, and phone cases, among other items.

Questions pertaining to "The Great 8" should be directed to atgblabs@gmail.com.

(information taken from a press release sent to WSBS from Joseph Grochmal for online and on air use, photo sent to WSBS from Joseph Grochmal for online use)