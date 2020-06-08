Congratulations to the Class of 2020: Monument & Mt. Everett

The COVID-19 pandemic didn't stop yesterday's graduation ceremonies for both Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington and Mount Everett Regional School in Sheffield.

Though the pandemic through a wrench in the works of what may have been a traditional graduation ceremony for the schools, the students were still able to be recognized for their accomplishments.

According to The Berkshire Eagle the Monument Mounatin class held a virtual ceremony at 10 a.m. which was followed by a drive-thru diploma distribution at noon, topped off with a parade around the school's three district towns at 1:30.

For Mount Everett, the setup consisted of family units inside the four corners of over 50 socially distant squares that were spray-painted on the grass field at the high school, graduates heard commencement speakers underscore the responsibility and influence their generation holds. Principal Jesse Carpenter said the setup allowed for Southern Berkshire Regional School District in-person graduations during the pandemic according to the The Berkshire Eagle.

The staff at WSBS is proud of the graduating class of 2020 especially with the extra hurdles that accompanied this year's studies and graudation ceremoy.

You can read the full articles for each graduating class by going to The Berkshire Eagle's website. Here's the link for Monument Mountain and the link for Mount Everett.