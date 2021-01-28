Congressman Neal to Visit Two Mass. Ski Resorts Today

Coming up today (Jan. 28), Congressman Richard Neal will tour two ski resorts to tout renewable energy investments.

Neal's first stop will be at Berkshire East Mountain Resort in Charlemont, MA at 10:45 am. Berkshire East is a family-owned and operated business by the Schaefer family. The Schaefers also own Bosquet Mountain in Pittsfield and Catamount Ski Area on the South Egremont, MA/Hillsdale, NY border. All three facilities use renewable energy as a main part of their energy production. In 2011, Berkshire East was the only ski area in the world to operate from 100% on-site renewable energy.

Neal's second visit today will be at Jiminy Peak in Hancock at 2:00 pm. The Fairbank Group, owners of Jiminy Peak, is comprised of Brian and his son Tyler and they also own Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway, NH and Bromley Mountain Ski Resort in Peru, VT. Jiminy gets 100% of its electrical power from renewable sources.

