Death At Berkshire County HOC Being Investigated By Police

In breaking news, Massachusetts State Police are investigating the Sunday evening death of an individual detained at the Berkshire County House of Correction.

According to a media statement from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, members of the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office discovered an unresponsive detainee shortly after 4 p.m on Sunday.

County Ambulance responded and transported the individual to Berkshire Medical Center, where doctors later pronounced the individual deceased. In order to determine the cause of death, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the deceased.

Early evidence suggests that the death is a result of self-harm and investigators do not currently suspect any foul play. The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the Berkshire District Attorney responded to the scene and are leading a full investigation into the death.

About the Berkshire District Attorney's Office:

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington’s office serves all 32 cities and towns in Berkshire County. The office represents the Commonwealth in more than 7,500 criminal cases per year in Berkshire Superior Court, three district courts, three juvenile courts, Massachusetts Appeals Court, and Supreme Judicial Court.

The office works closely with the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Berkshire Law Enforcement Task Force, and collaborates with local police departments across the county.

A dedicated staff of more than 50 prioritizes public safety, empowering victims and witnesses through services and support, and building a safe community for everyone and especially the most vulnerable.

