Dementia-Friendly MA: Senior Center Hosts Event

From the Town of Great Barrington

The Claire Teague Senior Center will host one of several statewide events sponsored by Dementia Friendly Massachusetts Idea Exchanges on Apr. 17 from 1:30 p.m.- 3:30p.m. at the Claire Teague Senior Center, 917 Main St.

These Idea Exchanges are regional meetings held with three specific purposes in mind:

(1) To provide a networking opportunity for people in that given area to come together to learn about DFM in general and to build their DF network.

(2) To provide direct technical assistance in the form of Q and A and group discussion

(3) To delve into a challenging topic that has been identified by the group at a prior meeting.

The Apr. 2019 meetings are billed as“Training on the Trainings, Materials and other Tools to Use You can Use." Come ready to learn about all of the materials, trainings, videos and other resources available and how to use them to support your efforts to become a Dementia-Friendly community.

Please bring copies of any materials that you are currently using in your own community to share with the group, such as flyers, brochures, action plan. Questions may be directed to Patty Sullivan (patty@mcoaonline.com). The event is free but registration is requested here .