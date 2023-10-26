Popular Retail Chain Will Temporarily Close its Stores in Massachusetts

The holiday season isn't too far off in the distance which means holiday shopping will ramp up. As a result, retailers will need some extra hands during the busy shopping season. This also means that some retailers will close their doors on Thanksgiving Day as that has become more common since the heart of the pandemic.

A Popular Retailer That Has Many Locations in Massachusetts is Currently Hiring Seasonal Teammates

One retailer that is in the midst of hiring a bunch of seasonal teammates (8,600 to be exact) for the busy holiday season is Dick's Sporting Goods. If you live in Massachusetts and want some extra holiday cash, there are plenty of Dick's locations to choose from as the retailer has locations in Pittsfield, West Springfield, Hadley, Millbury, Leominster, Northborough, Natick, Medford, Dedham, North Attleborough, Saugus, Seekonk, Brockton, Danvers, Hanover, Dartmouth, Plymouth, Hyannis, Holyoke, and Mansfield.

Regarding hiring seasonal teammates, Dick's released the following statement in a press release:

DICK'S is seeking applicants who are passionate about customer service, believe that sports have the power to change lives, and have a sense of enthusiasm to support, inform, equip and inspire athletes with the leading sports and outdoor brands. Teammates will benefit from competitive pay, optional DailyPay and an associate discount of up to 25% off.

Dick's Will Be Closing Its Stores Including Massachusetts Locations for One Day in November

It's worth noting that Dick's is one of the retailers that will be closing on Thanksgiving Day this year allowing teammates to spend time with their families. So, if you need athletic equipment around the Thanksgiving holiday this year for a Thanksgiving turkey trot, for example, you'll need to make your in-store purchases prior to November 23. Dick's did note that consumers can still make online purchases on Thanksgiving Day. By the way, if you are interested in applying to become a seasonal team member at Dick's for the holidays, you can do so by going here.

