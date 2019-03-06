Did You Complete the South County Bus Survey?

The Town of Great Barrington encourages residents to complete the South County Public Bus Service Survey. The town has set a March 15 deadline for participation.

This Survey is a great first step towards gathering public input, about ways to improve local bus service, so that it better serves the needs of our community.

The South County Public Bus Service Survey is available online and will soon be available in print at a number of South County locations. The survey seeks feedback on BRTA ridership and preferences for routes serving the area.