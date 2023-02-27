3 Massachusetts Cities Make the List of 152 Dirtiest Cities in America

There's nothing like living in Massachusetts and we are proud to let people know that we are from the Bay State. We have quite the mix of cultural and historical landmarks in the Baystate including Fenway Park in Boston, the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Tanglewood in Lenox, MASS MoCA in North Adams, Mount Greylock in Adams, and the list goes on and on. Plus, Massachusetts is a wonderful place to raise a family as we have stated in the past.

Get our free mobile app

Massachusetts just like any state in America does have characteristics that are less desirable depending on where you live. If you choose to live in a metropolitan area/bigger city, there's going to be the issue of pollution. Whether it's in the air or trash-related, pollution is something that you just can't avoid when it comes to city living. (Check out the three most dangerous cities in Massachusetts by going here.)

LawnStarter recently released the results of a study that focused on the Dirtiest Cities in America for 2023 where the group compared over 150 of the biggest U.S. cities across four categories, including pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. Three Massachusetts cities landed on that list but luckily they weren't near the top. According to the study, the city that earned the highest average score was ranked “Dirtiest” (No. 1), while the city with the lowest was ranked “Cleanest” (No. 152).

Let's take a look at those Massachusetts cities below.

You can read more about the methodology along with which city is considered the dirties in America for 2023 by going here.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State