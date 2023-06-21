Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Luna

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Luna, a 7-years-young American Pit bull terrier mix, with a beautiful, smiling face. Staff at the Berkshire Humane Society gush that Luna is one of the sweetest dogs you’ll ever meet. As sweet as she is, she has been shown very little interest from potential adopters. If given the chance, she could surely show anyone how wonderful she truly is.

Some of Luna’s favorite activities at Berkshire Humane include meeting new people, going for walks, romping around the pen, and soaking up all the snuggles and kisses she can receive.

Luna could live with absolutely anyone and be the perfect girl. Small children and their fast movements do tend to make her a little nervous, so a home with kids aged 10 years or older would be best. Luna has wonderful leash manners and is fully housetrained. Her only flaw; she is not a fan of other animals, hence the reason she is here. She’d much rather prefer to be the queen of the castle.

If you would like more information on how to meet Luna and potentially take her home, please reach out to the Berkshire Humane Society kennel staff at (413)-447-7878 ext. 126