Don’t Miss Monument’s Spring Musical

Monument Mountain Regional High School students are gearing up for this year’s 52nd spring musical, 'The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.' The extraordinary performing arts programs at Monument Mountain Regional High School are outstanding and unique for a rural school district. Under the new leadership of Jolyn Unruh, performances of 'The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee' will be held Mar. 28 - Mar. 31, 2019 at Monument Mountain Regional High School.

The musical centers on a fictional spelling bee set in a geographically ambiguous Putnam Valley Middle School. Six quirky adolescents compete in the Bee, run by three equally quirky grown-ups.

The Thursday through Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m, and the Sunday performance is at 2:30 p.m. In addition there is a senior citizen performance on Monday, Mar. 25 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 for students and $12 adults. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door.

Shows are double cast which means all of the lead roles are cast twice. So if you come Thursday and Saturday, you'll see one cast. On Friday and Sunday, you'll see the other cast. In addition, this musical incorporates audience participation. If you are a good speller you just may end up on stage.

(article image MMRHS students participating in the spring musical. From left to right: Olivia Theiman, Fiona Shay, Eliza Keenan and Claudia Marino)