Doobies Thursday at SPAC…Bonnie Raitt Tanglewood Saturday…Ringo PPD

The weather is expected to be perfect to take in an outdoor concert this week and there are some great shows in the Berkshires or a short drive away to check out.

Thursday the Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald back in the band Thursday night at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC). Bonnie Raitt with Lucinda Williams will be under the stars at Tanglewood on Saturday night.

Ringo Star was scheduled to bring his All-Star Band to Tanglewood Friday night but a COVID outbreak in the band forced the postponement. Posted to the BSO website... “Tanglewood is working on rescheduling the concert. Ticketholders are encouraged to hold onto their tickets until further information is available about a rescheduled performance. Ticketholders will be contacted directly as soon as information is available.”

To save money on Tanglewood shows this summer go directly through their website and not an alternative ticket agency. This link (BSO) will take you directly to the Tanglewood site.

Concert Listing Updated 06/14/22

JUNE

Thursday 06/16/22 Doobie Bros with Michael McDonald -SPCA – Saratoga NY

Friday 06/17/22 Ringo Star and his All-Star Band – Tanglewood – Lenox MA PPD

Saturday 06/18/22 Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams - Tanglewood – Lenox MA

Monday 06/20/22 Justin Bieber-T.D. Garden – Boston PPD

Tuesday 06/21/21 Steely Dan and Steve Winwood – SPAC – Saratoga NY

Friday 06/22/21 Rod Stewart - SPCA – Saratoga NY

Sunday 06/26/22 Jack Johnson – Xfinity Center – Hartford CT

JULY

Sunday 07/03/22 James Taylor - Tanglewood – Lenox MA

Tuesday 07/12/22 Roger Waters-T.D. Garden – Boston

Friday 07/15/22 New Kids, Salt N Pepa, Rick Astley, En Vogue – TD Garden

Friday 07/15/22 Zac Brown Band – Fenway Park - Boston

Sunday 07/17/22 Chicago and Brian Wilson – SPAC – Saratoga NY

Sunday 07/17/22 Backstreet Boys – Xfinity Theatre – Hartford CT

Monday 07/18 Janet Jackson – TD Garden – Boston ------------Cancelled

Tuesday 07/19/22 Foo Fighters – SPAC – Saratoga NY ---------Cancelled

Wednesday 07/20/22 Roger Waters-Times Union Center – Albany NY

Thursday 07/21/22 The Weekend with Doja Cat Gillette Stadium – Foxborough MA

Friday 07/22/22 Rod Stewart-Cheap Trick-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Saturday 07/23/22 Backstreet Boys – SPAC – Saratoga NY

Sunday 07/24/22 Steve Miller Band - SPCA – Saratoga NY

Wednesday 07/27/22 Elton John (Final Tour)-Gillette Stadium, MA

Thursday 07/28/22 Elton John (Final Tour)-Gillette Stadium, MA

Saturday 07/23/22 Back Street Boys-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Sunday 07/31/22 Matchbox 20-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

AUGUST

Friday 08/05/22 Shawn Mendes – TD Garden – Boston

Saturday 08/06/22 Shawn Mendes – TD Garden - Boston

Friday 08/05/22 Motley Crew, Def Lep, Poison, Joan Jett – Fenway Park - Boston

Friday 08/06/22 Motley Crew, Def Lep, Poison, Joan Jett – Fenway Park - Boston

Wednesday 08/07/21 Lady Gaga – Fenway Park

Sunday 08/14/22 Luke Bryan - SPCA – Saratoga NY

Wednesday 08/17/22 REO Speedwagon & Styx – SPAC – Saratoga NY

Friday 08/19/22 Lady Gaga – Fenway Park - Boston

Friday 08/19/22 Goo Goo Dolls-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Friday 08/26/22 Chris Stapleton - SPCA – Saratoga NY

Friday 08/26/22 Kenny Chesney – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough

Saturday 08/27/22 Kenny Chesney – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 09/03/22 Judy Collin and Richard Thompson - Tanglewood – Lenox MA

Sunday 09/04/22 Van Morrison – Tanglewood – Lenox MA

Wednesday 09/07/22 Sting - SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Wednesday 09/07/22 My Chemical Romance ��� TD Garden – Boston

Thursday 09/08/22 Aerosmith – Fenway Park - Boston

Saturday 09/10/22 Red Hot Chili Peppers – Fenway Park

Wednesday 09/14/22 Shinedown - SPCA – Saratoga NY

Sunday 09/17/22 Eric Clapton – MSG – NYC

Monday 09/18/22 Eric Clapton – MSG - NYC

OCTOBER

Monday 10/03/22 The Killers – TD Garden – Boston

Friday 10/21/22 Brandi Carlile – TD Garden – Boston

