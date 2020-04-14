Drive Thru And Donate To Our 4 Legged Friends

The Berkshire Humane society located at 214 Barker Road in Pittsfield, Massachusetts will offer free pet food to dog and cat owners who are in need on Friday, April 17th from 10 am to 2 pm. You do not need to make an appointment as area residents can enter from the parking lot's NORTH entrance and they drive up to the curb as one of the shelter's employees will meet up with drivers and they will take orders and your choice of pet food will be delivered to your vehicle. You can stay in your car and remain anonymous during this process.

John Perrault is the Berkshire Humane Society's Executive Director. He commented on these trying times that affect both humans and animals in a fluid and difficult situation:

"Because of the generosity of our communities and four pallets of food donated by Purina, our pet food is well-stocked and we need to distribute it. The COVID-19 pandemic has created financial hardship for many people who have never been in this position before and they may be embarrassed to ask for help. With drive-thru, we can help pet owners feed their pets, no questions asked. If you are quarantined in your home and unable to come to the shelter, please call us at (413) 447-7878 and we will arrange a delivery to your residence"

This option keeps pets in their homes and avoids further overcrowding in shelters. The Berkshire Humane Society is a private, non-profit open-admission animal support organization whose main goal is to ensure the compassionate care, treatment and placement of companion animal. They are NOT affiliated with the Bay State's Society for the prevention of cruelty to animals or any other animal welfare group. The organization does NOT receive public funds from local, state or federal sources as members of the community make generous donations to keep the facility in operation. They also have a terrific track record as they place 100% of all dogs, cats, birds and small mammals into new responsible homes.

If you would like to learn more about The Berkshire Humane Society. you can log on to their web site by going here.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release from The Berkshire Humane Society for on-air and on-line usage)