Drugs, Cash Seized Thanks To Hard-Working North Adams Police

Look, anytime we can get or keep drugs off the streets, it's a good thing, right? And once again, thanks to the dedicated efforts of local law enforcement, more drugs have been removed from the neighborhoods and potentially out of the hands of minors.

Recently, the North Adams Police Department asked for(and received) multiple search warrants for narcotics distribution within the city. The police executed those warrants last Thursday, June 9th, resulting in the recovery of heroin, cocaine, and almost $8,000 in cash.

Understanding the importance of teamwork, North Adams police were assisted in their efforts by law enforcement personnel from both the Adams and Pittsfield Police Departments. That's what I like to hear--Brothers and Sisters In Arms!

Thanks to their efforts, police recovered from the search almost 53 grams of cocaine, nearly 1,000 bags of heroin, and $7,697 in cash. The following individuals were arrested for conspiring to distribute narcotics:

Yadiel Martinez

Ashley Bartosik

The mayor of North Adams, Jennifer Macksey, also added support to the operations. Excellent work to all involved. For more check out the North Adams Police Department's Facebook page here.

