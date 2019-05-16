Eat, Drink and Celebrate at Mayfest

It's that time of year where Construct Inc . will be hosting their annual Mayfest event on Monday, May 20, 5:30 P.M. at Crissey Farm, 426 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington. This year's event will be honoring the restaurants of Mayfest. In addition the honorary co-chairs are Matt Masiero and Chris Masiero.

The event features an "Evening of Tastings" which benefits Construct. Many local restaurants and food vendors will be serving at this event as you will have a variety of food and drink to taste and choose from. In addition there will be live music by The Lucky Five.

You can view the entire list of restaurants and food vendors along with ticket information by going here

About Construct

Construct provides support services through Cara Davis Project Home – everything from emergency assistance, transitional housing, workforce development, housing & financial counseling and adult education.

Construct Inc. provides comprehensive housing, support and educational services to anyone in the Southern Berkshire region who has lost his or her home or who lacks financial resources to maintain safe, decent and affordable housing.

The organization is dedicated to helping those in need to rebuild their lives. Construct provides not only the basics of food, transitional housing and emergency financial assistance, but also adult education and counseling for life skills, employment and housing so people can make the successful transition to lead self-sufficient lives.

With a small highly skilled staff and committed volunteers, Construct leverages time, talent, money, technology and long-standing community relationships to support their mission and projects. The bulk of Construct's annual income comes from individual donors.

Construct invites you to help them shape a future for the thousands of residents in the region who lack the simple comfort of a roof over their heads. Help Construct eradicate homelessness in south Berkshire County.

Construct's Board of Directors meets monthly, on the third Wednesday of every month, and annually on the second Wednesday in June. Please contact Construct for more information if you would like to attend one of these meetings.

(Jane Ralph, Executive Director of Construct Inc. appears in article image)