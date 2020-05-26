Employment Opportunity with the Town of GB

From the Town of Great Barrington

The Town of Great Barrington, MA seeks an experienced, strong, and charismatic leader to fill the position of Highway/Facilities Superintendent. The Town’s current Highway/Facilities Superintendent is retiring after a 27-year career with the Town.

The ideal candidate will be a person of integrity and be people oriented. The Highway/Facilities Superintendent under the supervision of the Department of Public Works Superintendent manages the Highway and Buildings’ Divisions. The Highway/Facilities Superintendent performs highly responsible professional work and the duties include assisting the Public Works Superintendent in department planning; budgetary administration; administering department policies, programs and procedures; maximizing efficiency of operations; personnel management; and safety practices throughout the department. The Highway/Facilities Superintendent manages the winter snow and ice removal operations and assists with the management of capital projects.

Work frequently takes place on nights and weekends and on call status is required 24/7. The position requires significant interaction with other Town Departments as well as the general public. The successful candidate will need to demonstrate knowledge of snow removal practices, fleet maintenance, as well as knowledge of Public Works Civil Construction.

The Town of Great Barrington offers a competitive benefits package with a salary range from $70,000 to $80,000 depending upon qualifications and experience. To be considered, please submit resume, cover letter and application by Friday June 5, 2020, via email to hkuziemko@townofgb.org or by mail to Town Manager, Town of Great Barrington, Town Hall, 334 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230. Application may be obtained by going here.