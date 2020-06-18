Everything You Need to Know About GB’s Annual Town Meeting

Great Barrington's Annual Town Meeting is coming up this Monday (Jun. 22) at Monument Mountain Regional High School and due to COVID-19 and social distancing it will be a 'drive-in' style town meeting.

On the Jun. 18 edition of 'Let's Talk' we spoke with Great Barrington Town Manager Mark Pruhenski along with Town Planner Chris Rembold and they gave us the details of what to expect at Monday's Annual Town Meeting.

According to Mark and Chris, attendees will be in their cars this year and not in the auditorium. The meeting starts at 6:00 p.m., and they encourage people to arrive starting at about 5:00 if they are able.

Everyone must wear face masks, and they need to stay in or near their vehicles.

Participants will follow the meeting through a local FM radio broadcast on FM 90.5.

Click here to view the Annual Town Meeting Warrant

Click here to view the Fiscal Year 2021 Proposed Budget

Click here to view the 2020 Annual Town Meeting Financial Overview Presentation

For complete Great Barrington Annual Town Meeting details we have included audio from the 'Let's Talk' interview which you can listen to below: